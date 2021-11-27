Critter Gitters, like many other 'dirty jobs' businesses, needs more employees

Exterminator Wally Ross, now the owner of Caledonia's Critter Gitters, closes the loading dock door at 1838 Edgewood Ave., what was then known as Frank's Poultry, after setting off professional strength aerosol fog cannisters to rid the interior of parasites before removal of debris can begin in May 1994. David Elowson, husband of the building owner, was there to unlock the facility.
Journal Times file photo
Todd Luedtke, of Imperial Pest Management, sprays underneath an overhang at a house on Monday, Oct. 6, 1997, near Franksville.
The workforce is seeing a nationwide shortage in general sparked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the pest control industry has been experiencing this shortage for quite some time, said Carolyn and Wally Ross, the owners of Critter Gitters, Inc.
More than a year ago, around October 2020, the company started looking to hire another pest control specialist to add to their already small team. Critter Gitters still has not found anyone.
“It’s very difficult to find somebody because they need to be certified and licensed by the Department of Agriculture,” said Wally.
“The push for one form of education, in my view, really was the beginning of a long list of stigmas and stereotypes and myths and misperceptions that to this day dissuade millions of kids from pursuing a legitimate opportunity to make six figures in the trades,” said Rowe, who has become an advocate for workers and employers in the trades.
He continued: “In the eyes of many parents, and in the eyes of many counselors, the trade school was the thing you did if you weren’t cut out for university.”
In the Rosses’ case, though, although there’s no degree needed to become a pest control specialist, there’s still mandatory education to be had.
“They have to be smart enough to pass the state certification test,” Wally said. Potential pest control specialists are given a large manual to study off of themselves, and they must score a C or higher to be certified.
The difficulty of the test depends on the person taking it, Wally said. But, there are a lot of technicalities in the pest control industry that must be mastered.
“We have to know a little bit about biology, chemistry … They also have to know the laws of Wisconsin as they pertain to pesticide application,” he said. “Let’s face it, our customers are repulsed by the creepy crawlers that we kill for them. So there’s more people that become customers but we’re also asking for just a few that would be interested in getting rid of those nasties, too.”
Having patience
Critter Gitters’ reputation as a small, family-owned business has given them some leverage as to how long customers are willing to wait for their service, said Carolyn.
But the company’s employees are still susceptive to burnout. They worked 60 hours a week on average during the summer busy season.
“As the end of October comes around, and they all kind of take a sigh of relief, they take that deep breath, and they go, ‘Wow, we made it through another busy season.’ And him and I do the same thing,” Carolyn said.
The pandemic has exacerbated the need for more trade workers, but Wally said the case of pest control is a little more dire, as certain pests carry diseases or can be harmful overall.
“We feel bad that we can’t give them immediate service,” Wally said. “I truly feel horrible for anybody with bedbugs and, I want to get to them, like yesterday. But I can’t ignore the my current customers that are already scheduled. The only fair way to do it is to as take them as they come, first come first serve type of queue.”
The Rosses said one possible antidote for the worker shortage in the trades is earlier exposure to those opportunities in high school.
“Maybe if people were given the opportunity to at least look into it in a school setting, then they might find out that it’s not so bad after all,” Wally said.
“The whole reason I started doing this way back in 1976, was to help people. … The bonus was to be able to make a few bucks doing it. You know, so it was a win-win,” he said.
PHOTOS: Reflecting on COVID-19 in the Midwest, one year later
Williams Bay, Wisconsin
Racine, Wisconsin
Racine, Wisconsin
Racine, Wisconsin
Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Genoa City, Wisconsin
Fontana-on-Geneva-Lake, Wisconsin
Dunn, Wisconsin
Caledonia, Wisconsin
Burlington, Wisconsin
Burlington, Wisconsin
Burlington, Wisconsin
Barboo, Wisconsin
Portage, Wisconsin
Cambria, Wisconsin
Fountain Prairie, Wisconsin
Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois
Carbondale, Illinois
Carbondale, Illinois
Carbondale, Illinois
Carbondale, Illinois
Carbondale, Illinois
Charleston, Illinois
Charleston, Illinois
Decatur, Illinois
Decatur, Illinois
Decatur, Illinois
Decatur, Illinois
Decatur, Illinois
Mattoon, Illinois
Mattoon, Illinois
Normal, Illinois
Tuscola, Illinois
Munster, Indiana
Merrillville, Indiana
Hammond, Indiana
Crown Point, Indiana
Crown Point, Indiana
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota
Horicon, Wisconsin
First of a series
We've all heard about the ongoing labor shortage. But what's causing it? How are politics and immigration playing a role? How might it affect holiday gift giving? What are job seekers going through? How are small business owners responding? And what might get us out of it? This is the first of a series of Journal Times reports examining the topic.
Padilla’s sister said she didn't go to the hospital after her brother was shot. She stayed home hoping her brother would pull into the driveway. She texted him and called him. “I waited hours,” she said. “Jose never did come back”
The son of a Caledonia firefighter is among the more than 20 people injured after an SUV inexplicably plowed through a Christmas parade Sunday afternoon, leaving multiple people dead, according to local police.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Supervisor Nick Demske have publicly sparred before, although neither had outright called for the other to be removed from their respective elected office until Wednesday.
"Everybody knew 'Miss Nunn.' She would feed you, she would watch your kids, she knew everything that was done in the neighborhood." Her legacy is one the Nunns are upholding through PJ's Supper Club, a new restaurant in Uptown Racine.
Exterminator Wally Ross, now the owner of Caledonia's Critter Gitters, closes the loading dock door at 1838 Edgewood Ave., what was then known as Frank's Poultry, after setting off professional strength aerosol fog cannisters to rid the interior of parasites before removal of debris can begin in May 1994. David Elowson, husband of the building owner, was there to unlock the facility.
Bud Fries, IPM Technical Advisor with Wil-Kil Pest Control, applies a dose of "Siege," a fatal roach bait, inside a kitchen cabinet of an apartment during a treatment for cockroaches on Thursday, May 17, 2001, in Madison.