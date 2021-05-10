'Crisis' | Burlington schools propose directly teaching racial tolerance, starting in kindergarten

"The district even says in the plan that they are proud of themselves," she said in a written statement. "The fact that they used the corrective action plan as an opportunity to brag on themselves despite the overwhelming number of racial discrimination complaints that are being filed against them shows us where their priorities are."

The 31-page response includes 18 pages on the school district's past actions, mostly including the text of the district's recently updated policy against racism and harassment.

Garbade said she hopes the state Department of Public Instruction rejects the school district's response and "holds them accountable."

Next steps

DPI spokesman Chris Bucher said state officials will review the school district's plan of action and either approve it or send it back to the district for revision.

Bucher said in an email that "there is no formal timeline on this process ... our agency is in the beginning phases of reviewing the plan, and hopes to complete the full review as soon as possible."

Rather than presenting the state with a plan of action, the school district had the option of filing an action in court to challenge the state's critical finding of a "racially hostile environment."