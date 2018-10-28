Criminal complaints Monday, Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 19:
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Roberto C. Ascencio, 1600 block of Flett Ave., Racine, theft, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct.
Marshall Andrews, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Anthony J. Benigni, 19, 250 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Damian Bobula, 6000 block of Chesapeake Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, bail jumping.
Jasmine Brewer, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Arnell N. Broughton, 57, 900 block of Hamilton Street, felony bail jumping (two counts).
Henry Lee Brown, 52, 1100 block of Center Street, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, two counts).
Amarria Carter, 2500 block of 82nd Street, Kenosha, substantial battery-party to a crime, disorderly conduct.
John Cihler, Illinois, substantial battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, robbery with use of force, bail jumping.
Brandyn R. Conda, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, feloney bail jumping.
Tracy Renard Cooper, 47, 5900 block of 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a minor child in the vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Brittany Elaine Davis, 32, 800 block of Villa Street, disorderly conduct.
Ja’Quale Dennis, 300 block of Park View Drive, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (two counts), false imprisonment (two counts), arson of building, recklessly endangering safety.
Carlos Antonio Espinoza-Rodriguez, 26, 2100 block of 57th Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Tyler L. Esposito, 17, 400 block of Burlington, second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years (four counts).
Edmund Lavon Evans Jr., 28, 20 block of Riverside Drive, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Allison V. Fernandez-Villegas, 24, Waukegan, Illinois, felony retail theft.
Ariel Judaah Flora, 21, 2300 block of Penbrook Drive, disorderly conduct.
Diamond Laquan Gaddis, 27, Milwaukee, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Breeana L. Gails, 28, 5000 block of Biscayne Avenue, harboring or aiding a felon, obstructing an officer.
Joyce S. Gandy, 36, 1200 block of Jones Avenue, operating while intoxicated, bail jumping.
Anthony M. Gleason, 17, 1800 block of State Street, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Leah Goodman, 600 block of Foxtree Court, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin B. Hatley, 33, 600 block of Ninth Street, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license.
April Hunter, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph Jones, 30, 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics on or near a jail, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics on or near a jail, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics on or near a jail, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert Jarstad, 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isaiah Jordan, 25, of the 2300 block of Olive Street, retail theft, disorderly conduct.
Elizabeth Y. Kramer, 32, 4700 block of St. Regis Drive, Racine, theft-crime against an elderly or disabled person.
Pearl Labarge, 43, Ellsworth Correctional Facility on the 21000 block of Spring Street, Union Grove, possession of THC.
Jameel Lashawn Lomack, 40, 1900 block of Mead Street, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jose L. Mora, 35, 400 block of St. Patrick Street, disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a vehicle.
Fredrick Douglas Morris Jr., 19, 1200 block of Erie Street, possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC (less than 200 grams).
Cyrus D. Noyes, 17, 3800 block of 80th Street, Franksville, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Dandre Obee, 400 block of Sheridan Road, Racine, intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Melissa A. Padilla, 1600 block of Prospect Street, retail theft, bail jumping.
Roberto L. Pagan, 30, 2600 block of 19th Street, physical abuse of a child (two counts).
Prakash Patel, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Prashawn Patel, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Destiny Elizabeth Payne, 21, 3700 block of North Bay Drive, assault by prisoners, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts).
Keyosha Marie Pipkins, 27, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Michelle Lynn Ramig, 49, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (six counts).
Juan Carlos Rios, 21, 1100 block of Lewis Street, misdemeanor battery (disorderly abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (disorderly abuse assessments), possession of THC.
Gregory Rivera, New York, felony personal ID theft-financial gain, financial transaction card-forgery, attempt felony retail theft, obstructing an officer.
Joniko J. Smith, 28, Wauwatosa, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Luis Roberto Solais-Diaz, 23, 6200 block of 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, operating without a license, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Albert A. Thompson, 38, Milwaukee, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher Lee Thompson, 38, 1000 block of New Street, Union Grove, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
George Shavon Thomas Jr., 32, 900 block of N. Memorial Drive, manufacturing/delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Adolph Villalobos, 38, 2700 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, retail theft, disorderly conduct.
Rodolfo T. Villarreal IV, 19, 800 block of Washington Avenue, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, misdemeanor bail jumping, discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Gary Wesley Walters, 61, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (fourth offense), operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
