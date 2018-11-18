Criminal complaints Monday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 16:
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Orlando N. Barry, 50, 1000 block of College Avenue, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Raymond J. Bergeron-Davila Jr., 30, Racine County Jail, throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker, assault by prisoners.
Eric R. Betchkal, 44, 7120 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, carrying a concealed weapon.
Keith Betts, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally take <=$500).
Christopher Brengel, 8600 block of Lakeshore Drive, Pleasant Prairie, retail theft (intentionally take $500-$5,000).
Airesse L. Butler, 27, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amarria Carter, 2500 block of 82nd Street, Kenosha, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Kyler Chapman, Bristol, Wisconsin, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct.
John Clay, 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Erik Claypool, 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, bail jumping.
Julius Lamar Dawson, 36, 2200 block of LaSalle Street, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Brenda Anne Friery, 26, 6230 block of 34th Avenue, Kenosha, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ryan J. Goessl, 22, 1896 block of 108th Street, Franksville, possession of narcotic drugs (three counts), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quintin L. Gunn, 617 block of St. Patrick Street, felony domestic abuse repeater (disorderly conduct).
Caroline K. Harris, 56, 2100 block of DeKoven Avenue, maintaining a drug trafficking place (three counts), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (three counts).
Clinton C. Harris, 60, 100 block of Seventh Court, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert W. Hathaway, 42, 200 block of West Main Street, second-degree sexual assault.
Reggie C. Hewing, 56, 2336 block of Howe Street, burglary of a building or dwelling (two counts), felony bail jumping (four counts).
Shawn M. Hopkins, 31, 4315 block of 6th Avenue, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft (avoidance repeater).
Charlene House, 2800 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, battery, disorderly conduct.
Dontriel S. Jackson, 31, 2214 block of Washington Avenue, hit and run (repeat offense), felony bail jumping (repeat offense).
Anwar Jalaalwalikraam, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, obstructing an officer, bail jumping.
Raynard D. Johnson, 27, 1832 block of Mead Street, misdemeanor battery (two counts), disorderly conduct (two counts), misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Sedale M. Lockridge, 31, 2924 block of Wright Avenue, possession of THC as a second and subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Malik J. London, 20, Racine, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping (four counts).
Peter Mandujano, 33, 5200 block of Biscayne Avenue, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC as a second and subsequent offense.
Jeffery Martino, 8700 block of Halverson Road, Waterford, intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Ashley P. Molzahn, 39, 6300 block of South 27th Street, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shirley Z. Mooney, 71, 2319 block of Layard Avenue, repeated sexual assault of a child.
Wyatt K. Padgett, 17, 273 block of Chapel Terrace, Burlington, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan M. Patino Gomez, 36, 1800 block of Center Street, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Daneilla Gutierrez, Illinois, possession of cocaine.
Antonio Patton Jr., 1300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct.
Dartasia J. Pearson, 21, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments.
Benjamin M. Peterson, 28, 3739 block of North Green Bay Road, misdemeanor bail jumping (multiple counts), disorderly conduct.
Jami L. Pomeroy, 49, 1512 block of Pratt Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an illegally obtained prescription (two counts), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryan-Daniel J. Robel, 31, Cornign, California, possession of THC as a second and offense.
Yolanda Rockette, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Samuel Sanchez Sr., 33, 1216 block of Blake Avenue, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Sierra L. Seamandel, 21, 9500 block of Broadway Drive, Sturtevant, felony personal identity theft (five counts), financial transaction card use to defraud (five counts).
Anthony Keith Schneider, 40, 700 block of Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, domestic abuse assessments (false imprisonment and substantial battery).
Deonta N. Seals (aka Cornelius Blair, Bradley Blair), 34, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, operating without a license.
Melissa A. Thomas, 31, 1833 block of Franklin Street, neglecting a child (three counts of emotional damage).
Daniel Vekeroff, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, second degree sexual assault.
Gustavo Villaruel-Munoz, 31, 1600 block of Murray Avenue, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Santos Villarreal, 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, capture an intimate representation without consent, invasion of privacy.
Antwuan Walker, Ohio, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jarel Webster, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Deantrae A. Woods, 25, 2501 block of Jean Avenue, attempting to flee or elude an officer (repeat offense), possession of THC (second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia (repeat offense).
