Criminal complaints Monday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 28:
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Carlos S. Barbosa, 27, 1700 block of 21st Street, possession of narcotic drugs (second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian R. Boldus, 39, 1400 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer (repeater).
Anthony L. Cannon, 38, 1600 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, repeater).
Deandre J. Charles, 26, 600 block of 17th Street, Racine, burglary (arming self with a dangerous weapon), attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Desiree N. Chavez, 30, 1700 block of Prospect Street, pointing a firearm at another with domestic abuse assessment (multiple counts), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon with domestic abuse assessments.
Curtis M.D. Collins, 22, 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (repeater).
Joshua L. Cook, 25, of Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Aries R. Conley, 25, 3200 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts), operating a motor vehicle while revoked (two counts).
Madicke Diagne, 39, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ciera T. Farr, 21, 2200 block of Harriet Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, disorderly conduct (repeater), obstructing an officer (repeater), felony bail jumping (repeater, nine counts).
Brenda Anna Friery, 26, 6200 block of 34th Avenue, Kenosha, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jodie L. Gallina, 56, 12000 block of 6½ Mile Road, Caledonia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
William David Goldbeck II, 33, 100 block of West State Street, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs (second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Darin L. Grandberry, 21, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Greathouse, 25, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, substantial battery (PTAC, as a party to a crime, domestic abuse assessments).
Gamal S. Henderson, 21, 3800 block of Sheridan Road, substantial battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Annette Garcia Hernandez, 35, 1600 block of Prospect Street, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Ameer A. Johnson, 22, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Christopher M. Kochanski, 40, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony retail theft (PTAC, as a party to a crime).
Christopher Jonathan Maldonado, 30, 1000 block of Lockwood Avenue, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping (four counts), operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Devonte Maquise Manning, 26, 3800 block of Washington Avenue, resisting an officer.
Justin P. Mckenna, 36, 2000 block of Indiana Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Carly A. Miller, 19, of Wood Dale, Illinois, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Genette Moore, 54, 800 block of Park Avenue, disorderly conduct.
Destino Moreno, 27, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Katherine E. Mueller, 37, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony retail theft (PTAC, as a party to a crime).
Justin E. Muth, 28, 500 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David J. Porter, 49, of Milwaukee, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order (three counts).
Juan C. Rocha, 38, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, substantial battery (PTAC, as a party to a crime).
William Michael Schafer, 55, 1300 block of River Knoll Street, Burlington, operating while intoxicated causing injury (second and subsequent offense with general alcohol concentration enhancer), knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked causing great bodily harm to another.
Nicole Jean Schroeder, 33, 6200 block of Larchmont Drive, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine (second and subsequent offense).
Robert M. Schuster Jr., 38, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, theft (movable property, crime against an elderly or disabled person), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian Martise Smith, 25, 8700 block of Buckingham Drive, telephone harassment (PTAC, as a party to a crime, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Quendarious D. Smith, 29, 1200 block of English Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, ten counts), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Pamela A. Vaughn, 55, 600 block of Braxton Place, Madison, hit and run (attended vehicle), disorderly conduct.
Dorothy M. Walker, 39, of Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon J. Wilson, 21, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Tyler M. Wilson, 26, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, possession of THC (second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia.
