RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of hitting a dog with her truck and then stabbing the dog’s owner in the leg.

Alexis S. St. Amant, 24, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer went to the 2500 block of Ridgewood Avenue on Sunday after a report that a man had been stabbed.

The officer saw a man limping in a driveway with a bloody towel around his leg. The man reportedly said he had been stabbed by a woman wearing a black hoodie.

At the hospital, the man reportedly told the officer that he had taken his dog for a walk in Greencrest Park and that the dog had been hit by a black truck. The man said he took the dog home, went to look for the truck, and after finding it, decided to confront the driver.

According to the complaint, the man asked two women who were in the truck why they hit his dog, and they reportedly yelled and argued with him.

The women then allegedly got out of the truck and the argument continued until the man decided to go home. After he got into his car, the driver of the truck, identified as St. Amant, allegedly reached inside and stabbed the man in the leg.

St. Amant reportedly told an officer that the man was arguing with her and her mother, and that she tried to deescalate the situation before the man hit her.

According to the complaint, St. Amant said she stabbed the man after he hit her again.

St. Amant was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

