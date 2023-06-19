RACINE — A Milwaukee woman has been accused of leading a deputy on a high-speed chase that resulted in her vehicle crashing into a UPS truck.

Cecilia Brazil, 30, of the 1300 block of South 1st Street, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer, eight misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office saw a BMW fail to stop at red light near Interstate 94.

The deputy attempted to stop the BMW, but it reportedly accelerated away while weaving in and out of traffic on the interstate.

The deputy reportedly reached 130 mph but was unable to catch up to the BMW.

The pursuit ended after the BMW crashed into a UPS truck, causing damage to the truck’s tire.

The driver, identified as Brazil, allegedly tried to run away and jumped a metal fence that separates I-94 and the east frontage road.

Brazil was detained after the deputy reportedly used his taser and received help from a civilian.

Brazil was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

