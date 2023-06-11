RACINE — A 27-year-old man died after allegedly being stabbed by a 27-year-old woman on Saturday, according to the Racine Police Department.

Neither the man's nor the woman's name has been released.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of Walnut Street about 6:30 p.m. in connection to a possible stabbing.

According to RPD, officers found a 27-year-old man lying on the sidewalk.

The man, who was reportedly bleeding from his chest, was taken to the hospital but he died from his injuries.

A 27-year-old woman, who had been with the man, allegedly admitted to stabbing him and was arrested, according to RPD.

RPD is seeking additional information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or through the p3 app.

