RACINE — The Racine Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Laquan Russell, who is charged with two counts of child neglect and three counts of child abuse-intentionally cause harm.
The warrant was signed by Judge Robert Repischak on Aug. 25 and extends to states adjacent to Wisconsin.
Russell, 32, is charged alongside Dashja Turner for alleged neglect and abuse of Turner’s five children, ages 1 to 14.
Russell is believed to be the father to two of the children, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.
Turner, Russell and the five children were allegedly staying in the basement of a residence owned by Turner’s distant relative on Metron Court for a short period of time. Officers were reportedly called to the residence on July 31 to aid investigators from Child Protective Services in a welfare check.
In one room of the basement, officers allegedly saw a twin-sized air mattress with “four frail, unkempt children laying on it,” the complaint said. The complaint described the mattress as having one sheet and no pillows or blankets.
In the other room, officers said they found Turner with a child, who was crying in a bassinette. The room reportedly had a mattress, pillows, blankets, a box fan and a desk.
There were no bathrooms and no food, according to the complaint. The children were removed from the home and taken to Children’s Wisconsin, the children’s hospital in Wauwatosa.
All five children were hypothermic, underweight and malnourished, the complaint said. The children were all diagnosed with severe neglect.
Turner allegedly told investigators her children ate a normal diet and were being fed three times a day. The complaint said a treatment provider at the hospital told an investigator that this was impossible.
Two of the children also had injuries that aligned with physical abuse, according to the complaint.
One of the children reportedly told a treatment provider that she “got a whooping from a belt” by Russell when asked about scarring on her hand and arm. Another child had injuries possibly from a flexible object, such as a belt or electrical chord, and “patterned linear injuries,” which the complaint said were suspicious for physical abuse because they did not occur where accidental injuries typically occur for children.
As of Thursday, RPD had not made contact with Russell, according to Public Information Officer, Sgt. Kristi Wilcox.
“Through our investigation enough information was gathered to establish probable cause for an arrest/warrant recommendation,” Wilcox said.
Prior allegations
In July 2017, 3-year-old Jere’miah Pitt was found dead with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
Jeffrey Pitt, Jere’miah’s father, told investigators there was a .40 caliber gun in his house and after finding his son, he counted the rounds and determined one was missing. He then told investigators that he allegedly gave the gun to Russell to dispose of.
Russell allegedly told investigators that he had no knowledge of the gun in the house and never touched it. He later told investigators that he took the gun from Jeffrey Pitt and disposed of it in the alley behind the house. He reportedly led officers to it, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Pitt plead guilty to the murder of his son in May 2018.
Russell entered a no contest plea to a charge of harboring or aiding a felon – falsifying information in 2018.
Anyone with information on Russell’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
