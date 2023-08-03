YORKVILLE — A Union Grove woman was charged Tuesday in the rollover crash that killed a Kenosha man in October 2022.

Kristi Lichtenwalner was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration. Lichtenwalner was previously charged with three other OWIs, according to court records.

On Oct. 3, 2022, Racine County deputies were called to the 17500 block of Durand Avenue in the Village of Yorkville, where a car was in the ditch on its roof. Deputies found an unresponsive man laying on his stomach in the grass. Lichtenwalner and an unidentified woman were sitting about six feet away from him, according to the criminal complaint.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released to the public.

Lichtenwalner was taken to the Ascension All Saints hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Prior to the crash, the car, a red 2013 Cadillac SRX, was reportedly travelling westbound on Durand Avenue at about 10 p.m. The Cadillac allegedly crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and then rolled several times, according to previous reporting from The Journal Times. The man was ejected from the car. Airbags on both sides of the car were deployed.

A responding deputy reportedly confirmed that the victim was the only person in the vehicle and saw an open bottle of whiskey inside a purse that was on top of the driver’s side of the car, according to the complaint.

The complaint said a deputy reported that Lichtenwalner’s breath smelled like alcohol and that she was slurring her words. During the investigating, she allegedly told officers she and the victim had “been drinking quite a bit,” but reportedly said multiple times that the victim was the one driving the car.

During the investigation, a witness allegedly told deputies they saw Lichtenwalner driving the vehicle the night of the crash.

Additionally, security footage from a liquor store reportedly showed the Cadillac pull into the parking lot. The complaint said the footage showed the victim get out of the passenger side of the car, go into the store, and then get back into the passenger seat.

On July 30, results from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab found DNA from the car matching both Lichtenwalner and the unidentified male victim, but, according to the complaint, a blood stain on the center of the driver’s side airbag only matched Lichtenwalner’s DNA.

The complaint said Lichtenwalner reportedly had an abrasion on the bridge of her nose after the crash, which is believed to be consistent with an injury from being hit by airbag.

Officers questioned Lichtenwalner on Aug. 1, and she again denied being the one driving the car, the complaint alleged. When the new evidence was presented to her, the complaint said she asked for her attorney, and the interview ended.

A $25,000 cash bond was set for Lichtenwalner. She is due to appear in the Racine County Court on Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

