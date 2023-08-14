RACINE — Two adults were found dead Friday evening following what police believe to be a domestic situation.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Drexel Avenue at 5:19 p.m. regarding suspicious circumstances, according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, Racine Police Department public information officer.
When officers arrived, they reportedly found a 29-year-old female and a 30-year-old male dead.
The names of the deceased have not been released.
"The investigation is in its infancy and remains very active at this time," Wilcox said.
The Racine Police Department is expected to release more information later this week.
People are also reading…
As of Monday, police said there was no danger to the public.
This morning's top headlines: Maui death toll; Mississippi officers' charges; 'Barbie' still surging
Maui death toll; Mississippi officers' charges; 'Barbie' still surging; and more top news this morning.
Federal officials say more than 3,000 people in Maui have registered for various kinds of federal assistance — a number that’s expected to grow. FEMA Director of Operations for Response and Recovery Jeremy Greenberg told reporters on Monday that the agency was distributing aid, including $700 one-time payments for critical needs such a water and medical supplies as well as lodging paid for by FEMA. The Biden administration said it would seek $12 billion in additional money for the government’s disaster relief fund as part of its supplemental funding request to Congress in response to the deadline wildfires that swept Maui last week.
Six white former Mississippi law officers who tortured two Black men have pleaded guilty to state-level charges. One of the officers shot one of the victims in the mouth during the racist assault, and then they covered it up for months. All six already admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their tendency to use excessive force. The state charges include home invasion, aggravated assault, conspiracy to hinder prosecution and obstruction of justice. An Associated Press investigation linked some of the officers to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019.
Officials say Russia launched three waves of nighttime air attacks against the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa. The Ukrainian air force said Monday it intercepted all 15 incoming Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles. An Odesa official says falling debris from the interceptions damaged the dormitory of an educational facility in the city, a residential building and a supermarket. Two employees of the supermarket were hospitalized. The Kremlin’s forces have pummeled Odesa in recent times, aiming at facilities that transport Ukraine’s crucial grain exports and also wrecking cherished Ukrainian historical sites.
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
A small newspaper and a police department in Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech after police raided the office of the local newspaper and the home of its owner and publisher. Marion police confiscated computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record in the Friday raid. The police searches were apparently prompted by a complaint from a local restaurant owner who accused the newspaper of invading her privacy after it obtained copies of her driving record. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer maintains the newspaper’s aggressive coverage of local politics and the police chief’s record is the main reason for the raids.