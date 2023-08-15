RACINE — Police have identified the two adults found dead Friday evening following what investigators believe to be murder-suicide stemming from domestic violence.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Drexel Avenue at 5:19 p.m. after a 3-year-old ran to a neighbor for help, according to a press release from the Racine Police Department.
Officers reportedly found Cassandra Sims, 29, and Deandre Martin, 30, dead.
According to police, investigators determined that Sims was shot and killed by Martin, who then took his own life.
RPD said domestic and intimate partner violence is believed to be one of the most underreported crimes in the U.S., with one in four women and one in ten men experiencing domestic abuse in their lifetime.
Anyone experiencing domestic violence can contact the Women’s Resource Center of Racine at 262-633-3233, the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 and the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300. Victims can also call 9-1-1.
