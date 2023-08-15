The Mexican foreign ministry said it has confirmed that two people of Mexican nationality died as a result of the wildfires, and personnel from the Mexican Consulate in San Francisco are on Maui and are in contact with the families of the deceased to provide assistance to them. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has opened its first disaster recovery center on Maui to help victims of the Lahaina wildfires. The Department of Education says most public schools on Hawaii’s second-largest island have begun to reopen this week. But several schools are still being assessed to make sure they are safe for students and teachers, with crews cleaning debris and testing both air and water quality.