RACINE — An 18-year-old accused of killing another Racine teenager in 2021 appeared in court Monday, where the trial date was pushed back to give the defense more time to prepare.

Joshua Daniel, now 20, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death 17-year-old Dontrell Bush in May 2021. Daniel is also charged with nine counts of recklessly endangering safety.

Daniel plead not guilty to all charges.

This comes after Daniel’s original defense team withdrew from the case in March due to a conflict of interest.

Daniel’s new attorneys, Kristian Nordby and James Schwarzbach, motioned for the trial to be pushed back and said in court they have been working through the evidence but did not believe they would be able to proceed with a trial on Aug. 8 in good faith. The state objected to the motion.

Judge Timothy Boyle ultimately granted the request of the defense to move the trial back.

Boyle said he could not fault the defense for asking for more time because there had not been much movement in the case before the new defense team joined on.

“I want to make sure we do this case right, so at the end of the day there is a conclusion, whichever way it goes,” Boyle said.

The original trial date was set for Aug. 8 but was pushed back to Nov. 6, which both the prosecution and defense said they would be prepared for.

The defense also brought forward another motion for some evidence to be included, but Boyle said he will need more time to reach a decision.

Allegations against DanielOn May 7, 2021, Daniel reportedly went to a house with three women and allegedly shot Bush in the chest as they entered the house, according to the criminal complaint filed in this case.

The complaint said there were nine other teenagers in the room at the time of the shooting.

Daniel allegedly fled the scene and was later found by police in the 1600 block of Sixth Street.

According to the complaint, Daniel initially denied knowing anything about the shooting but reportedly admitted later to shooting Bush because he was “smiling and looking at him.”

The complaint said Daniel believed he was being set up for Bush to kill him.

In court on Monday, Daniel’s defense attorneys argued that Daniel feared for his life, believed Bush was going to kill him and was acting in self-defense.

His defense team also said they plan to have Daniel take the stand during trial to talk about his state of mind leading up to when Bush was killed.

Daniel is set to appear in court again on Sept. 5, when the judge is set to decide what evidence can be included during the trial.

