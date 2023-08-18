RACINE — A woman charged with five counts of child neglect appeared in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing, but was unable to proceed because she did not have an attorney.

Dashja Turner is accused of severely neglecting her five children, aged 1 to 14.

Turner appeared at the Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing, but had not been assigned a public defender so the case could not move forward.

Commissioner Alice Rudebusch scheduled a status conference for Sept. 27 to give Turner more time to retain an attorney or be appointed a public defender.

Turner’s initial appearance was Aug. 10, so Rudebusch determined that there was good cause to waive the time limit for the preliminary hearing, which is within 10 days if the defendant is in custody under Wisconsin law.

Accusations against Turner

On July 31, officers were called to help investigators from Child Protective Services carry out a welfare check on five children staying in the basement of a residence on Metron Court.

One of the residents at the home was allowing a distant relative, Turner, her boyfriend and her children to stay at the house for a short period of time, according to the criminal complaint filed in this case.

Officers and CPS investigators went down to the basement and saw that it was unfinished, and only had one light and one window that was covered with purple paint, the complaint said.

In one room of the basement, officers allegedly saw a twin-sized air mattress with “four frail, unkempt children laying on it,” the complaint said. The mattress allegedly had one sheet on it and no pillows or blankets.

In the other room, officers said they found Turner with a child, who was crying in a bassinette. The room reportedly had a mattress, pillows, blankets, a box fan and a desk.

There were no bathrooms and no food, according to the complaint.

The children were removed from the home and taken to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The complaint said all the children were hypothermic, underweight and malnourished, and were diagnosed with severe neglect. Two of the children also had injuries that aligned with physical abuse, according to the complaint.

During an interview, Turner told investigators that she and the children had been living at the residence for about a month. She said the children were being fed three times a day and denied that their conditions came from a lack of being fed, according to the complaint.

A treatment provider at the hospital told an investigator that it was impossible that the children were being fed three times a day, according to the complaint.

Turner also claimed that the school-age children were being home-schooled, according to the complaint.