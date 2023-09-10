RACINE — Three men face charges for their alleged roles in running a suspected drug trafficking operation out of a local car wash and detailing business.

Jessie Roscoe was charged with intent to deliver between 15 and 40 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver between 10 and 50 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver, distribute or manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of THC, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Janelle Daniels was charged with possession with intent to deliver between five and 15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and five counts of felony bail jumping.

Khalil Snow was charged with possession with intent to deliver between one and five grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, distribute or manufacture under 200 grams of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roscoe also is accused of selling drugs to a confidential informant in another case. In that case, he was charged with three counts of delivering less than 10 grams of fentanyl, three counts of manufacture or deliver less than one gram of cocaine, six counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and three counts of manufacture or deliver between one and five grams of cocaine.

Allegations against Roscoe

On six occasions between March 27 and July 18, agents from the Metro Drug Unit and Violent Crime Task Force used a confidential informant to allegedly purchase varying amounts of crack cocaine from Roscoe at his car wash and detailing business near Racine Street and Dekoven Avenue. The business is a two-car garage connected to a corner store, according to the criminal complaint.

Each time the confidential informant purchased the drugs, they either went into the business or drove into a car wash bay to exchange the money for drugs, according to the complaint.

Each time the drugs were purchased, they were reportedly tested by agents from the task force using a NARK II kit. On three occasions, the cocaine tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, the complaint said.

Allegations against Roscoe, Daniels and Snow

On Aug. 30, agents from the Metro Drug Unit and Violent Crime Task Force went to the car wash and detailing business to execute a search warrant. Daniels and Snow were at the scene when agents arrived.

While executing the search warrant, agents reportedly found a black, glass jar behind the dryer in the area. The complaint said officers found Adderall pills, marijuana and 13.1 grams of crack cocaine which tested positive for the presence of fentanyl inside the jar.

Officers also found a key to a black Chevy Malibu, which was in the front of the shop, according to the complaint.

Inside the Malibu, a digital scale with white residue, a plastic baggie with two grams of marijuana and a plastic baggie with five grams of a white powder that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and cocaine were found, the complaint said.

A Cadillac DTS that allegedly belonged to Snow also was searched. The complaint said agents found a digital scale under the carpet in the trunk, along with eight bags of marijuana weighing 8 grams and three bags of cocaine weighing 0.4 grams.

Agents also found Snow’s wallet in the Cadillac, which reportedly had a bag with 2.3 grams of cocaine in it.

Snow and Daniels are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Roscoe appeared in court for a preliminary hearing for both cases against him Friday, but his cases could not move forward because he had not been appointed an attorney. He is scheduled for a status conference on Oct. 26.