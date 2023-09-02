RACINE — A man accused in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy, which investigators described as an “attempted execution,” had his case delayed again because a third attorney withdrew.

Jamauel Ford, 24, is charged with attempted first-degree homicide with a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime and first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.

Ford’s initial appearance took place more than a year ago, but he has yet to have a preliminary hearing because he has not been able to retain an attorney.

Ford is accused of being one of three shooters that shot a 16-year-old boy in an “attempted execution” according to the criminal complaint filed in this case.

Video of the shooting was recorded on a home surveillance system and obtained by The Journal Times. The video shows the victim and a 6-year-old child walking westbound on the sidewalk. An SUV stops after passing the victim and the child.

The driver exits the SUV and begins shooting at the victim, who falls to the ground while the child runs from the scene.

A passenger then exits the vehicle, stands over the victim and begins shooting.

Investigators believe Ford was the third shooter inside of the vehicle, not seen on video.

Attorney Laura Walker entered the case in September 2022 but withdrew because she was representing his co-defendant Xavier Jackson, who is facing the same charges as Ford, plus one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Attorney Erika Moore was appointed to his case, but withdrew on Aug. 18 because of a conflict of interest.

The court appointed David Patton to his case Aug. 25, but Patton withdrew Tuesday for the same reason as Moore.

Ford is again left without an attorney, delaying the case further.

The County Clerk’s office will appoint him a new attorney.

Ford is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference on Sept. 25.