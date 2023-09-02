RACINE — A man accused in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy, which investigators described as an “attempted execution,” had his case delayed again because a third attorney withdrew.
Jamauel Ford, 24, is charged with attempted first-degree homicide with a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime and first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.
Ford’s initial appearance took place more than a year ago, but he has yet to have a preliminary hearing because he has not been able to retain an attorney.
Ford is accused of being one of three shooters that shot a 16-year-old boy in an “attempted execution” according to the criminal complaint filed in this case.
Video of the shooting was recorded on a home surveillance system and obtained by The Journal Times. The video shows the victim and a 6-year-old child walking westbound on the sidewalk. An SUV stops after passing the victim and the child.
People are also reading…
The driver exits the SUV and begins shooting at the victim, who falls to the ground while the child runs from the scene.
A passenger then exits the vehicle, stands over the victim and begins shooting.
Investigators believe Ford was the third shooter inside of the vehicle, not seen on video.
Attorney Laura Walker entered the case in September 2022 but withdrew because she was representing his co-defendant Xavier Jackson, who is facing the same charges as Ford, plus one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of felony bail jumping.
Attorney Erika Moore was appointed to his case, but withdrew on Aug. 18 because of a conflict of interest.
The court appointed David Patton to his case Aug. 25, but Patton withdrew Tuesday for the same reason as Moore.
Ford is again left without an attorney, delaying the case further.
The County Clerk’s office will appoint him a new attorney.
Ford is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference on Sept. 25.
Rockslide in French Alps halts traffic between France and Italy, and more of today's top videos
A landslide in the French valley of Maurienne brought traffic and train services to a standstill, the brutal practice of 'witch hunting' still continues in India, and more of today's top videos.
A landslide in the French valley of Maurienne has brought traffic and train services to and from the Franco-Italian border to a standstill. Au…
In India, the practice of witch-hunting continues to blight some regions. Its mostly women who are sometimes labelled as witches and left isol…
The United States and the EU have provided billions of euros in security funding for Ukraine since the war began. With Kyiv's counteroffensive…
A ‘ring of fire’ will be seen over part of the US when the moon passes between the sun and the earth in the 2023 annular solar eclipse.
In July Arizona saw 31 consecutive days of temperatures which exceeded 100º F. Now, just weeks after their last heatwave, residents of Phoenix…
In a world first, scientists say an 8cm worm has been found alive in the brain of a woman in Australia. Doctors say the parasite could have be…
The Spanish Football Federation has asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign. That's after he kissed a player on the lips at the Wome…