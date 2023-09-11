RACINE — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened over Labor Day weekend and have identified the victim.

Tommy W. Johnson, 31, of Racine was arrested Friday in connection to the death of 58-year-old Willie Henderson Jr., also of Racine.

According to the Racine Police Department, officers responded about 11:07 p.m. Sept. 4 to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of Victory Avenue and found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The alleged shooter ran from the scene, according to police.

Johnson reportedly was taken into custody in Franklin with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, RPD announced Monday.

He is being held on charges including first degree intentional homicide, six counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Henderson's death was the 10th homicide this year in Racine, according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, RPD public information officer.

Another deadly shooting happened Sept. 1.

Police said a 56-year-old man was shot in an apartment in the 1700 block of Packard Avenue and later died.

As of Monday, RPD had yet to name a suspect or the victim in that shooting.

