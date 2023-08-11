RACINE — A suspect in the New Year's Day bar shooting that killed two was arrested Thursday.

Abdullah Rashada was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall's Service in Chicago. Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said the Racine Police Department does not have a date for Rashada's extradition.

Rashada, who was identified as a suspect Jan. 9, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of endangering safety/reckless use of a fire arm.

About 2:34 a.m. Jan. 1, RPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at Reruns lounge, 1111 Washington Ave.

The victims were 66-year-old Avery T. Stewart and 56-year-old Billy R. Petty, both of Racine. Stewart was the owner of the bar.

A witness told investigators that a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to the criminal complaint.

On Jan. 3, investigators obtained security video that allegedly shows a man arguing with Stewart and Stewart trying to calm the man down by returning money to him, the complaint said.

The video also reportedly shows Petty coming over to help, and as he approaches the man, Petty allegedly hit the man in the face while holding a handgun.

According to the criminal complaint, the gun accidentally discharged and Stewart was struck by a bullet, causing him to fall back onto a barstool.

The video then allegedly shows Rashada near the front door.

According to the complaint, Rashada fired a handgun at Petty, who fell to the ground before Rashada allegedly fired 10 more times.

The complaint said Rashada left Reruns and allegedly fled northbound.

An initial appearance date at the Racine County Courthouse has not been set for Rashada.

Today in history: Aug. 11 1949: Omar N. Bradley 1952: Hussein bin Talal 1992: Mall of America 1993: John Shalikashvili 1997: Bill Clinton 2012: Allyson Felix 2014: Robin Williams 2020: Kamala Harris