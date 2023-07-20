WATERFORD — A motorist pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving while intoxicated in connection to an SUV twice driving through the front window of a Subway sandwich shop May 2.

Fred Becker, 73, of Waterford paid a fine of $861 in Waterford Municipal Court for a non-criminal citation in his first offense of operating while intoxicated.

In exchange for Becker’s guilty plea, the Municipal Court prosecutor agreed to drop a citation for driving with a prohibited alcohol content. Police said Becker had a blood-alcohol content of 0.14 — nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Municipal Court Judge Robert Jones approved the plea deal and told Becker that the court would accept his guilty plea to operating while intoxicated.

“We’re going to leave it at that,” Jones said.

Becker made no remarks in court, but said later that the incident was caused by defective brakes on his vehicle.

Becker said the collision would not have happened if the brakes were working properly on his GMC Yukon.

“It was just a bad mistake,” he said.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. May 2 when four employees and customers were inside Subway at 818 Fox Lane. An SUV drove through the restaurant’s front window, then backed out and drove into the restaurant a second time.

No injuries were reported, but damage to the Subway was estimated at $100,000.

Police later said Becker was planning to visit Subway for a sandwich, and that the unusual double crash was an accident.

