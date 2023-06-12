CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been accused of stealing more than $900 worth of items from Pick ‘n Save.

Kayla R. Koenig, 32, was charged with a felony count of retail theft, intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 5 an officer was sent to Pick ‘n Save at 5111 Douglas Ave. in connection to a retail theft that allegedly happened June 2.

The officer was given a written report, photographs and video recordings.

The written report said a woman filled a cart, scanned the items at the self check-out and allegedly walked out of the store without paying for 125 items worth $970.29.

The complaint said the officer was able to identify Koenig because she allegedly had used a loyalty card belonging to her grandfather.

On Wednesday, June 7, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Oak Lawn Drive because a homeowner reportedly wanted Koenig removed from a residence.

The complaint said the homeowner gave officers permission to enter the residence without a warrant to arrest Koenig in relation to the retail theft investigation.

Koenig was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 8, 2023