RACINE — A Racine woman accused of killing her boyfriend during an argument plead not guilty in court Wednesday morning.

Adela Gomez Zuniga is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

On June 10, officers allegedly responded to a report of a possible shooting or stabbing in the 900 block of Walnut Street.

When they arrived, they saw deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office trying to help the victim and a woman lying next to him with blood on her shirt, according to the criminal complaint filed in this case.

Gomez Zuniga allegedly approached the officers and said “I stabbed him.” She reportedly told the officers he tried to take her money and kill her, so she stabbed him.

The complaint said a neighbor told officers that she heard the victim and Gomez Zuniga arguing for about 15-20 minutes before the victim walked outside and collapsed.

Gomez Zuniga was taken to the police department for questioning. While she was changing her clothes in an interview room, an officer allegedly heard her say, “I hope he dies.”

Gomez Zuniga allegedly told investigators that she and the victim began arguing because he started drinking again after a year of being sober.

The argument allegedly became physical, and Gomez Zuniga grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim, according to the complaint.

The victim allegedly pushed Gomez Zuniga into an elliptical and ran out of the house before collapsing in the front yard.

Gomez Zuniga said she never intended to kill him and only wanted him to get scared, according to the complaint.

Gomez Zuniga allegedly told investigators that on that day she did not take her Zoloft, a prescription used to treat anxiety and depression.

Gomez Zuniga is set to appear in court again on July 31 for a bail bond motion hearing.

