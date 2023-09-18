RACINE — Racine police identified a motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Saturday as 48-year-old Daniel E. Vander Leest.
According to a release, officers responded to the 1800 block of Carlisle Avenue, which is in a residential area one block north of Horlick Athletic Field, about 5 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle and car crash with injuries.
Officers found the motorcyclist — who was later identified as Vander Leest — unresponsive at the scene. The Racine Fire Department transported Vander Leest to a local hospital where he later died.
Police said the driver of the car stayed on scene and was cooperative.
Investigators are asking witnesses or residents with additional information about the collision to contact the Racine Police Department investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
