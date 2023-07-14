RACINE — Firearms that have been identified as being used in several shootings, including at least one homicide, were discovered after law enforcement officials executed a search warrant Tuesday, according to the Racine Police Department.

The search also led to the arrest of at least one individual, RPD said. However, the department did not provide any information about the suspect.

RPD’s Violent Crimes and Intelligence Unit, along with agents from the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, conducted the search after a monthslong investigation into suspected illegal straw firearms purchases.

A straw purchase, as defined by the ATF, involves buying a firearm for someone who is prohibited by law from possessing one or for someone who doesn’t want his or her name associated with the transaction.

Illegally purchased firearms are responsible for much of the gun violence in the community, according to RPD, and the department said it is committed to recovering illegal firearms and prosecuting those who are involved in gun violence and illegal firearms purchases.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to RPD.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other illegal firearms cases is asked to contact the Racine Police Department Detective Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or through the p3 app.

