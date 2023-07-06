RACINE — A man from Racine is facing more than dozen felony charges after nearly half a pound of fentanyl and 115 grams of marijuana reportedly were found in his home.

Dontrell E. Lynch, 21, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, four felony counts of maintaining drug trafficking place, three felony counts of deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl, two felony counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver over 50 grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint, on five separate occasions between Feb. 14 and May 30, a confidential informant allegedly purchased fentanyl from Lynch.

On June 28, agents with the Metro Drug Unit and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by the U.S. Marshals, executed a search of Lynch’s home.

Lynch was not there, but was arrested on his way to court. He reportedly claimed that he was an addict and that there might be some marijuana for “personal use” at his home.

According to the complaint, the following items were found in Lynch’s bedroom:

A baggie with 83 M/30 pills (fentanyl) weighing 10 grams

A baggie with 806 M/30 pills weighing 100.8 grams

A baggie with 898 M/30 pills weighing 108 grams

Three baggies with 90.1 grams of marijuana

A pouch with 1.4 grams of marijuana

A baggie with 5 grams of marijuana

4 M/30 pills in a red charger

A digital scale

A baggie with 18.8 grams of marijuana

Lynch was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

