RACINE — A Racine County inmate has been accused of assaulting and throwing hot coffee in the face of another prisoner.

Dwayne E. Gardner, 39, from Milwaukee, was charged with felony counts of substantial battery and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, a deputy went to the Racine County Jail at 717 Wisconsin Ave. on Tuesday after a report of an inmate, identified as Gardner, assaulting another prisoner, who had to be sent to the hospital for burns.

The deputy watched surveillance video and reportedly saw Gardner throw a cup of coffee in the other prisoner’s face. Gardner also allegedly hit the other inmate in the head and body more than two dozen times.

Gardner reportedly told the deputy he was assaulted earlier that morning by another person and claimed the man he allegedly attached was laughing at him for getting beaten up.

The deputy also interviewed the prisoner who was taken to the hospital.

The man reportedly said he was having a conversation with Gardner’s cellmate, and Gardner entered uninvited.

The two allegedly began to argue, and the man reportedly told Gardner to leave.

Later, the man went to the common area and reportedly said that he told Gardner he did not want any problems, which was when the alleged attack happened.

Gardner was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

