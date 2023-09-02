RACINE — A 56-year-old man was found shot Friday afternoon in an apartment on the city's south side, police said.
It was the second fatal shooting this year at the Gold Medal Lofts apartments, 1701 Packard Ave.
The Racine Police Department said no suspects were in custody in connection to the incident, which was reported to police about 4:30 p.m.
Racine police reported finding a man shot in an apartment in the 1700 block of Packard Avenue on the city's south side.
Police also have not disclosed the man's identity.
According to a news release officers found a man in an apartment with what the department described as a single gunshot wound. The man died at an area hospital.
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
Jeff McWhorter, who was visiting Gold Medal Lofts on Saturday, said the man was an old friend and that he was shaken up, even though they have not talked much in recent years.
Neighbors said Gold Medal Lofts opened a few years ago with about 70 apartments in a former industrial building. The three-story building is situated on a dead-end street across from a vacant structure.
In January, a 25-year-old man was shot to death at the apartments in what police at the time described as domestic violence.
Neighbor Madelynn Matson said she is concerned about security at Gold Medal Lofts.
Although the entrance has a security gate, Matson said, there are not enough security cameras inside.
"It's just a mess," she said.
National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine, in photos
Pastors share prayer and opening remarks at National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Park High School Pantherette Step Team
Ladies of Virtue, Jerstad-Agerholm poms dance team
Nakeyda Haymer
Nakeyda Haymer, center, the Voices of Black Mothers United state lead and Racine County Violent Crime Reduction coordinator, organized the National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine on Friday.
Rachel Kubik
Carmen Lerma
Carmen Lerma, community relations representative for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, speaks to attendees of the National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine Friday.
Rachel Kubik
Ring sales
Park High School students sell rings they made in Beginning Art Metals class for “A Case for Change” project at the National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine on Friday.
Rachel Kubik
Ring sales
Park High School students Legend Malone, left, and Greyson Anchondo sell handmade wire rings that are partly composed of spent shell casings at the National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine on Friday. The rings are a part of the “A Case for Change” project. Park High School teacher Stephen Quirke chats with Park High School student Ariana Vaughn next to them.
Rachel Kubik
Shopping
Attendees shop
"A Case for Change" rings from Park High School students at the National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine on Friday.
Rachel Kubik
Visiting resource tables
Attendees visit resource tables at the National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine on Friday.
Rachel Kubik
Raymond Ellison
Raymond Ellison writes names on a poster of who he wears orange for at a National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine Friday.
Rachel Kubik
Raymond Ellison
Raymond Ellison writes names on a poster of who he wears orange for at a National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine on Friday.
Rachel Kubik
Ladies of Virtue
Makayla Wise, left, and KeyAnna Holmes, right, dance with their team, the Ladies of Virtue, a pom squad at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, at a rally against gun violence in Downtown Racine Friday. Holmes is the dance team captain.
Rachel Kubik
Jump
The Ladies of Virtue, a pom squad at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, do a jump during a performance at a National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine on Friday.
Rachel Kubik
Shania Harris and Niyaa Banks
Shania Harris, left, and Niyaa Banks, right, on Friday dances with their team, the Ladies of Virtue, a pom squad at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School.
Rachel Kubik
Niyaa Banks
Niyaa Banks, center, on Friday dances with her team, the Ladies of Virtue, a pom squad at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School.
Rachel Kubik
The Ladies of Virtue
The Ladies of Virtue, a pom squad at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, dance during a National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine on Friday.
Rachel Kubik
The Ladies of Virtue
The Ladies of Virtue, a pom squad at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, dance during a National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine on Friday.
Rachel Kubik
Park High School Pantherette Step Team
The Park High School Pantherette Step Team gets ready to perform at a National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine on Friday.
Rachel Kubik
Pantherettes
The Park High School Pantherette Step Team performs at a National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally held in Downtown Racine on Friday.
Rachel Kubik
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!