RACINE — A 56-year-old man was found shot Friday afternoon in an apartment on the city's south side, police said.

It was the second fatal shooting this year at the Gold Medal Lofts apartments, 1701 Packard Ave.

The Racine Police Department said no suspects were in custody in connection to the incident, which was reported to police about 4:30 p.m.

Police also have not disclosed the man's identity.

According to a news release officers found a man in an apartment with what the department described as a single gunshot wound. The man died at an area hospital.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Jeff McWhorter, who was visiting Gold Medal Lofts on Saturday, said the man was an old friend and that he was shaken up, even though they have not talked much in recent years.

Neighbors said Gold Medal Lofts opened a few years ago with about 70 apartments in a former industrial building. The three-story building is situated on a dead-end street across from a vacant structure.

In January, a 25-year-old man was shot to death at the apartments in what police at the time described as domestic violence.

Neighbor Madelynn Matson said she is concerned about security at Gold Medal Lofts.

Although the entrance has a security gate, Matson said, there are not enough security cameras inside.

"It's just a mess," she said.

