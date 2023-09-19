RACINE — Arrests of individuals charged with drug manufacturing/delivering made by the Racine Police Department doubled from 2022 to September 2023.

In 2022, there were 14 arrests made on drug trafficking/delivering, and as of September 2023 there have been 28, according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, Public Information Officer for RPD.

These charges do not account for accused dealers who have been charged with other crimes, Wilcox added.

Only one of the arrests was for specifically delivering fentanyl, even though other arrests made may have involved drugs laced with fentanyl, according to Wilcox.

Closure of RPD’s Drug Unit

In June, former RPD Chief of Police Maurice Robinson announced that the department would dissolve its drug unit in order to focus on citywide gun violence.

Robinson said in a statement that the decision was made because the unit was made up of one person who was not able to investigate all drug crime within the city. Robinson said that drug crimes related to gun violence would still be investigated.

The announcement of the closure concerned many residents who worried that the city would become oversaturated with drug abuse.

Robinson resigned from his position about a week later, and Alex Ramirez was named as interim chief of police.

In an interview with The Journal Times, Ramirez stated that although the drug unit was closed, the police department is continuing to investigate every drug complaint that comes in.

Drug abuse

For decades drug abuse, specifically opioid abuse, has been on the rise nationwide. 2021 recorded a record number of drug overdose deaths, with 106,000 people killed nationwide, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

In 2021, 54 people died from overdoses in Racine County. The majority of overdose deaths were men of color aged 18 to 44. Seventy-five people were hospitalized due to opioids in Racine County in 2021.

Racine County health officials also issued an overdose alert in May and in August.

According to the Center for Disease Control, more than two-thirds of overdose deaths nationwide in 2022 were from synthetic opioids, mostly involving fentanyl. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Narcan and fentanyl testing strips are available for free at the City of Racine Public Health Department and at Behavioral Health Services of Racine County.