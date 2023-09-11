RACINE — A husband and wife are facing felony child neglect and animal mistreatment charges after police allegedly found a family living in squalor with dead dogs, buckets of feces and moldy food.

Prosecutors charged Steven Burdo, 39, and Sandra Lemke, 38, after police reported that the couple's three children, ages 11, 8 and 5, lived in a home with filth and stench that was "almost suffocating."

"The overall condition of the home was completely unsanitary, neglectful, and vile," a criminal complaint said.

The husband and wife were taken into custody on multiple charges, and the Racine Public Health Department condemned the property at 2429 Loraine Ave. as unfit for human habitation.

The placement of the three children was not immediately clear, although the Racine County Human Services Department was involved.

Burdo and Lemke both are being held at the Racine County Jail on $20,000 bond. Their attorney, Addison Kuhn, could not be reached for comment.

Both are due in court Wednesday for preliminary hearings.

According to criminal complaints filed Sept. 8 in Racine County Circuit Court, county human services officials have received nine reports starting in 2014 about conditions in the family's home.

After a report received July 19, police went to the home on Loraine Avenue.

Police said two dead dogs were found decaying in a child's bedroom, while a third dog was kept in a cage because it was vicious. At least 15 cats were in the home, many living in rubber bins and covered with feces.

A broken toilet was found filled with feces, and police reported finding several buckets "filled to the brim" with human waste. Elsewhere officers reported finding soiled clothing, rotten food and garbage.

"The immediate smell of urine and feces was pungent and almost suffocating," the criminal complaints said. "There had not been any electricity or water in the home for some time, creating a warm, damp, and sickly environment."

Lemke told investigators that she recognized she had "let the home go," but she said she felt "overwhelmed."

The entire family was sleeping in the living room on a couch and chairs. Police reported that the furniture was covered with cigarette ashes, moldy food, bugs and grime.

Burdo and Lemke are both charged with four counts of chronic neglect of a child, punishable by a combined 24 years in prison, if found guilty. Each is charged with two counts of felony mistreatment of animals, stemming from the two dead dogs.

The DA also has charged Burdo and Lemke each with 34 misdemeanor counts of mistreating animals and negligently providing improper animal shelter.

Prosecutors report that county human services had been in contact with the family since 2014 when the family had a fourth child, who is now 18 and no longer lives in the house.

Of the prior reports to human services, the DA reported, "Prior complaints were all of the same nature: dirty home, the children were dirty and smelled of urine, dirty clothes, inappropriate food at school and in the home."

Racine County Communications Director Andrew Goetz said state law prohibits the county's human services department from discussing its handling of past complaints involving the family.

Goetz, however, said human services professionals are trained to assess situations and to provide support to families "to enhance stability and unity."

"It is tragic when children are found to be living in conditions such as those described," he said. "The human services department often works alongside its law enforcement partners to ensure the safety and well-being of the children."