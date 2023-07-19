RACINE — The prosecution called a key witness Wednesday in the trial against Zontell Junior, a Racine teenager who is accused of first-degree homicide.

The witness admitted to asking someone to get rid of the weapon allegedly used in the shooting death of 16-year-old Quentin Smith.

Junior is accused of killing Smith on Aug, 12, 2022. Junior, who was 15 at the time, is being tried as an adult. He pleaded not guilty.

Junior was originally tried in April for his alleged role in the homicide, but it was declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The prosecution alleges Junior shot Smith at 17-year-old Kemoney Woods’ house on Case Avenue because of gang relations.

Woods was called to testify Wednesday morning. In his testimony, he admitted to asking someone to get rid of the murder weapon.

Woods testified that on Aug. 12, 2022, Junior and Smith came to his house to hang out and smoke marijuana. Woods said he had a 9mm ghost Glock, and Smith allegedly brought a 9mm Smith and Wesson to the residence. Junior did not have a gun with him when he arrived at Woods’ residence, according to Woods.

Woods said he was using Junior’s phone to talk with someone who had called Junior from juvenile detention. The recording of the phone call was played for the jury, and Woods could be heard.

Woods testified that when Junior handed him the phone, he walked to the end of the driveway and faced the street while on the phone. He said he then heard a loud bang. He said he turned around and saw Junior with the 9mm ghost Glock in his hands and Smith on the ground. Woods also said that Junior had a fanny pack containing Smith’s gun over his shoulder.

Woods said Junior allegedly walked toward him and handed him the Glock. Woods testified that he also took the fanny pack off of Junior’s shoulders and ran to get his mom.

Woods said Junior told him earlier that day that he was going to shoot Smith for “messing with the opps.” Woods testified that he and Junior were affiliated with the Vice Lords gang, and Junior allegedly believed Smith was affiliated with their rival gang, the Dirty P’s.

Woods testified he did not think Junior would actually do it and that he thought he was joking.

The prosecution then asked if he told Junior to shoot Smith. Woods said no.

“I messed with Quentin,” Woods said on the stand. “He was my friend.”

Woods said he threw his gun in the trash because “it had a body on it,” meaning someone had been killed with it. The prosecution asked Woods why he took the gun back from Junior, and he said because it was his and he didn’t want to get in trouble for owning it.

Woods testified that he put the fanny pack in the window of his room, where he thought police would not find it.

Woods said he tried to hide Smith’s gun because he did not want to get in trouble with the police for having a gun because he was an adjudicated delinquent.

Police did find the gun in Woods’ room, and police took Woods into custody for having the gun as an adjudicated minor.

Woods told the prosecution while on the stand that he had called his sister, Kabaria Johnson, from jail and asked her to get rid of the gun he had thrown in the trash. Johnson testified that she did not remember her brother asking her to do that, but she said she threw it in a “lagoon” in Kenosha.

Woods admitted that he originally lied to the police when he told them that the gun used to kill Smith was not his because he did not want to get charged.

Woods also admitted on the stand that he had lied to police other times. He did not tell the police the name of the alleged shooter because he “didn’t want to be a snitch.” He had also told police that Junior came to his house with a gun, which he later admitted was false. When police search Junior’s home, they did not find anything.

Woods was later charged with possession of a firearm, but those charges were dismissed by the district attorney’s office in exchange for honest testimony.

The trial is set to continue through Friday.

