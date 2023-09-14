RACINE — The principal of a private school for kids with autism who is accused of embezzling $100,000 entered a not guilty plea Wednesday.

Heather Wenthold, former principal of Sonnenberg Schools, 2015 Franklin St., is charged with one count of computer crimes involving destroying data, three counts of embezzling between $10,000 and $100,000, felony indentification theft for financial gain and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Prosecutors alleged Wenthold, the school's principal from 2019 until May, used school funds to install a hot tub, a basketball hoop, and new flooring and to purchase computers and other appliances for her Cedarburg home.

She is also accused of using school credit cards to spend thousands of dollars at Home Depot, Amazon, Menards and Target.

Wenthold also allegedly gave herself raises, booked a vacation to Hawaii and bought furnishings for her home, according to the complaint.

When the school confronted her about their suspicions, she allegedly deleted more than 5,000 files, deleted by-laws and shut down email accounts minutes after she was fired, the complaint said.

The school said in a statement on Facebook on Aug. 27 that no other employees were involved in the alleged embezzlement scheme.

Wenthold pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment Wednesday morning.

Bond modification

Wenthold's attorney, Patrick Cafferty, also requested that her bond be modified from a $50,000 cash bond to a $10,000 signature bond. Cafferty argued that Wenthold is not a danger or a flight risk.

Farrah Sonnenberg, who started Sonnenberg Schools in 2016, spoke against the bond modification in court Wednesday.

"The staff are very fearful that she will come after us," Sonnenberg said to Commissioner Alice Rudebusch.

Wenthold has not made any direct contact with the staff, but Sonnenberg said she based her statement on written feedback from the school's employees.

The prosecution also objected to the bond modification, and said they believed she was a flight risk based on alleged searches made from her computer such as "how to get away with embezzlement."

Rudesbusch ruled in favor of the defense and changed her bond to a $10,000 signature bond under the condition that she makes all court proceedings and does not have any contact with Sonnenberg Schools.

Wenthold is due to appear in court for a status conference on Oct. 30.