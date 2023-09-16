RACINE — A couple accused of leaving two dead dogs in their children’s room appeared in court for preliminary hearings that were ultimately delayed Wednesday.

Sandra Lemke and Steven Burdo are each charged with 40 felonies related to child and animal abuse and neglect.

On July 19, the Racine County Human Services Department received a report about the home Lemke and Burdo were living at on Loraine Avenue. Three of Lemke’s children, ages five to eight, lived in the house with them, according to a criminal complaint.

When the worker and police officers entered the house “the immediate smell of urine and feces was pungent and almost suffocating,” the criminal complaint said.

The complaint also alleged that layers of soiled clothes and rotten food had to be climbed through to get into the home, and that there were paint buckets filled with human waste.

Two dead dogs showing signs of decay were allegedly found in a child’s bedroom.

16 live animals were found at the home and taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society to be treated for various injuries and illnesses.

Lemke and Burdo were each scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, but the hearings were delayed because neither had an attorney. Lemke and Burdo are both ineligible to be represented by a public defender.

Burdo told Commissioner Alice Rudebusch that his family is looking for an attorney and Lemke told Rudebusch that she was working on selling her house so she could pay for an attorney.

The house on Loraine was condemned by the Racine Health Department and deemed unfit for human habitation, according to the complaint.

“The overall condition of the home was completely unsanitary, neglectful and vile,” the complaint said.

From 2018 to 2023, a total of 28 code enforcement violations and 16 code enforcement cases were placed on the home according to Tolemi, the city’s online tool that provides information about properties.

A total of 10 code enforcement violations were placed on the house for weeds and solid waste this year. Six code enforcement cases were also opened on the house this year, with only one for building or zoning remaining open.

Rudesbusch granted both Lemke and Burdo more time to hire hire attorneys and scheduled status conferences for both on Oct. 25.