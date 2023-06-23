RACINE — Racine Police Department investigators are asking for information and video after a group of people in hoodies and masks reportedly shot two teenagers.
RPD said officers responded to a report that someone had been shot around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Prospect Street at the railroads tracks.
Officers located two victims, a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, with gunshot wounds.
According to a press release from RPD, five kids were walking near Prospect Street and the railroad tracks when they were approached by a group of four individuals wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.
One of the masked people allegedly began shooting at the group of kids, who reportedly tried to run.
The 17-year-old girl was hit by gunfire, and when the 15-year-old boy went back to help her, he was hit as well, RPD said.
Three other juveniles were able to run away, but RPD said none were able to identify the masked people.
Both of the victims were taken to the hospital. The 17-year-old was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee, while the 15-year-old was treated and released, according to the release.
Investigators said as of Friday morning, the masked people have yet to be identified and located.
RPD is asking anyone with additional information to contact the Investigations Unit at 262-0635-7756. Investigators are especially interested in video from any houses or business in the area and hearing from witnesses.
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 262-636-9330 or by using the Crime Stoppers p3 app.
