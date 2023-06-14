RACINE — Three years after George Floyd’s death, the trend for more police accountability continues.

Part of the effort includes the use of body cameras and dash cameras.

At the City of Racine Police Department, all 160 sworn officers are required to wear body cameras when on duty.

The department has 17 bodycam licenses, and each camera costs $678.03, according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the department’s public information officer.

Camera use by local police departments rises, but are they worth it? Experts disagree An investigation by Lee Enterprises and Type Investigations looked at how agencies have responded to calls for more accountability — including the use of cameras — after George Floyd's murder.

She said the cost is spread out over a five-year contract, which includes a warranty and the replacement of each camera every 30 months.

All of the department’s 38 patrol cars also have been outfitted with dash cameras.

Every sworn RPD member is assigned a body-worn camera, and all training is complete with the AXON cameras. This is the second generation for RPD and replaces the Panasonic Arbitrator Series.

“AXON provides a more robust back-end client for download and retrieval of recorded video,” RPD Chief Maurice Robinson said in a statement. “A robust body-worn camera program positions RPD to be transparent and accountable in matters of officer/citizen interactions.”

According to policy and procedure document 146, RPD adopted the use of body-worn cameras to accomplish the following objectives:

To more accurately document events, actions, conditions and statements made during arrests and critical incidents so as to enhance officer reports, collection of evidence and testimony in court.

To enhance the police department’s ability to review probable cause for arrest, arrest procedures, officer/suspect interaction, evidence for investigative purposes, as well as officer evaluation and training.

To more accurately reflect interactions between the police department and members of the public in order to create transparency and enhance public confidence.

The types of contacts include, but are not limited to, duties of an investigatory nature, enforcement actions and interactions with members of the public in the performance of an officer’s official law enforcement duties, unless an exception applies.

According to the department’s policy and procedure 1945 document, “The minimum retention time that ordinary data will be saved on the designated server is 180 days, unless otherwise marked for a longer retention period.”

The retention period for video recordings varies from 180 days for an equipment check or 10-39 Run to 2,555 days for felony-related incidents.

Retention time is unlimited for homicide and internal affairs investigations.

Shift/unit commanders review the bodycam recordings from members under their command biweekly for classification and case number entry.

The footage is stored remotely through a cloud-based storage system, Wilcox said, which is located in several secure locations throughout the country.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

Nakeyda Haymer, the Voices of Black Mothers United state lead and Racine County Violent Crime Reduction coordinator, has helped organize events to promote positive relationships with law enforcement and community members.

She said requiring officers to use body cameras creates a level of safety.

In addition, community accountability is created because an officer is not always in the wrong, she said.

“The officer does have a job to do; they are supposed to be enforcing laws,” she said. “If we are breaking laws, it goes both ways. So that's another thing when we promote positive policing and create these spaces, is to see them as people first but then also realize that we have a responsibility as community members, too.”

The Caledonia Police Department has 34 body cameras deployed; everyone except the chief and deputy chief have one, according to Lt. Gary Larsen of the CPD. The agency has had them since June 2020.

The Village of Caledonia has a five-year contract with Motorola, which includes cloud storage for the video. The cost for the five years is $153,593.58.

Officers are able to enter the case number and “tag” videos by incident category from the body camera’s touchscreen.

The tag entered determines the length of time the video is saved, ranging from 120 days for a “general” or “squad check” incident to seven years for a “felony” or “use of force” incident.

“The officers want the cameras and had no issues incorporating them into their daily activities,” Larsen said. “They ensure that what the officers are doing is memorialized in a video format.”

Larsen added that body cameras are protection for officers if a false allegation is presented, and vice versa as protection for citizens because the officer’s actions can be viewed.

“If there were wrongdoing, it can be addressed and makes what the officers are doing more open to the public,” Larsen said. “It is a positive for the judicial side as well and results in fewer cases going to trial.”

Access to bodycam or dashcam video footage falls under Wisconsin open records law.

According to Wisconsin Statute § 19.32(2): a public record is, “Any material on which written, drawn, printed, spoken, visual or electromagnetic information or electronically generated or stored data is recorded or preserved, regardless of physical form or characteristics, which has been created or is being kept by an authority.”

Police bodycam and dashcam footage fall under this definition.

More information about making an open records request for police bodycam or dashcam footage in Wisconsin is available at doj.state.wi.us.

WARNING, GRAPHIC: Body camera video of fatal police shooting of Da'Shontay King