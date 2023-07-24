RACINE COUNTY — No criminal charges will be filed against the Racine County law enforcement officers who fired their guns at Timothy Burgess, ultimately killing him.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an independent investigation following the shooting, which involved seven Racine Police Department officers and one Mount Pleasant Police Department officer, according to the Racine Police Department.
The results of the investigation were given to Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hansen who determined that there would be no criminal charges as a result of the investigation's findings.
According to the DOJ, Mount Pleasant police officers responded to a report of shots fired the evening of May 21.
Police allege Burgess pointed and fired a gun multiple times at his wife but did not hit her. A child at the home reportedly called police.
According to previous reporting, Burgess left the residence before police arrived and drove to the City of Racine.
Racine officers reportedly attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle that matched the description of the one Burgess left the residence in — a green Range Rover.
According to police, Burgess got out of the vehicle, ran toward Clayton Park and attempted to hide in tall grass.
Police said officers found him and asked him to come out from the grass, but he reportedly refused.
As officers approached Burgess to arrest him, he allegedly began firing shots in the direction of the officers, who fired back and hit him.
Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene.
No police officers were injured in the shooting.
The Racine Police Department said it is now conducting its own internal review, per protocol, to determine if its officers followed department policies and procedures.
