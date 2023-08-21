President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Maui to comfort survivors of the wildfires that ripped through the western part of the Hawaiian island. A White House spokesperson says Monday's visit will be emotional for everyone. The Bidens will survey the damage from the air and the ground and will meet with people who are grieving the loss of loved ones and homes. The Democratic president will pay tribute to victims of the wildfires, which have killed more than 100 people since they erupted Aug. 8. The Bidens are interrupting a weeklong vacation in the Lake Tahoe area to travel to Lahaina.