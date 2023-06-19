STURTEVANT — A Racine Metal-Fab employee was arrested after allegedly making threats against his workplace.

Jeffrey O. Mack, 58, of the 2400 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of terrorist threats and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, a deputy was sent to Racine Metal-Fab at 1520 Grandview Parkway last Wednesday in response to a man threatening to shoot up the facility.

At 4:28 p.m., the deputy spoke with a woman who said Mack, one of the company’s employees, made the threat.

The complaint said Mack began working at RMF in 2011 but was let go in 2017. He reportedly rejoined the company in 2018.

Another employee reportedly said that Mack made threats several times a week and allegedly thought supervisors were “playing favorites.”

The deputy spoke to a supervisor who, according to the complaint, said he heard Mack say that he was unhappy with how the company was treating him.

The deputy spoke to Mack, who reportedly denied making any threatening statements or owing any firearms.

Mack was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

