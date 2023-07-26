MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is inviting community members to participate in its 2023 Citizen Police Academy, a program aimed at educating the public on the responsibilities of police officers in the village.

The 12-week course runs Nov. 5-21.

The academy will meet every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m., with three additional Saturday classes for participants wanting a more hands-on experience.

According to MPPD, the program “promotes a better understanding of the expectations the community has of our department” and aims to “provide the applicant with a better understanding of the training and the role a Police Officer has in the Village of Mount Pleasant.”

The program will include lectures, demonstrations and hands-on experiences that the department said reflects what new officers learn in basic recruit training.

These lessons do not certifying citizens to perform law enforcement services but are intended to give the community a better understanding of a police officer’s day-to-day responsibilities, according to MPPD.

Those interested in participating can fill out an application at www.mtpleasantwi.gov/cpa or email Captain David Stroupe at dstroupe@mtpleasantwi.gov.

Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 23.

