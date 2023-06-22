RACINE — A motorcyclist who allegedly led a deputy on a high-speed chase reportedly claimed he was in a rush to buy a gift certificate for a friend.

Bryce E. Schilz, 27, from Brookfield, was charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to a criminal complaint, at 8:40 p.m. Sunday a deputy saw a Kawasaki motorcycle speeding on Interstate 94/41.

The Kawasaki reportedly passed other vehicles and reached 113 mph.

The complaint said that after the deputy activated his lights, the motorcycle slowed down in the emergency lane, but then accelerated and reached 145 mph before crossing over Highway 20.

After checking the motorcycle's registration, the deputy reportedly called the owner, Schilz, but reached his voicemail.

Minutes later, the complaint said, Schilz called the deputy and allegedly admitted that he was riding the Kawasaki and that he was at Hobnob at 277 Sheridan Road in Racine.

When the deputy told him to turn himself in, Schilz allegedly said that he was in a rush to get a gift certificate for a friend who was in the hospital.

The Racine County Violent Crimes Taskforce arrested Schilz at the Hobnob.

Schilz was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 19, 2023 Today's mugshots: June 19 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Andrew A. Sherrod Andrew A. Sherrod, 1300 block of Michigan Boulevard, Racine, bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility. Azariah Lamar Smith Azariah Lamar Smith, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of narcotic drugs. Donald L. Wright Donald L. Wright, 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Denise Green Denise Green, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping. Randall Scott Wagner Randall Scott Wagner, Franksville, Wisconsin, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments). Novella L. Calbert Novella L. Calbert, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia. Anthony Wilks Anthony Wilks, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping. Lazarick L. Riley Lazarick L. Riley, 3000 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer. James Powell Jr. James Powell Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer. Jonathan F. Adams Jonathan F. Adams, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping. Monica M. Hoffmann Monica M. Hoffmann, 1800 block of Woodland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct. Billy Wayne Holland Jr. Billy Wayne Holland Jr., 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), misdemeanor bail jumping. Miguel Angel Maldonado-Reynoso Miguel Angel Maldonado-Reynoso, 1600 block of Morton Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense). Eric D. Pittman Jr. Eric D. Pittman Jr., 1800 block of Chatham Street, Racine, disorderly conduct. Bryce E. Schilz Bryce E. Schilz, Brookfield, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.