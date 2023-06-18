RACINE — Two more men have been charged in connection to a shooting on Washington Avenue earlier this month.

Tarvis J. Koker, 21, of Racine was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and endanger safety by reckless use of firearm.

Tyrone M. Gister, 19, of Racine was charged with a felony count of endanger safety by reckless use of firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, Keith Clay-Terrell went to the Ascension Hospital Emergency Room after being shot in the left shoulder.

He reportedly told investigators that he was in his vehicle, parked in a parking lot at 1518 Washington Ave., when three men approached him and shot him.

After speaking to Clay-Terrell at the hospital, investigators were told by patrol officers that there were spent shell casing and vehicles damaged by gunfire in the parking lot at 1518 Washington Ave. Surveillance video allegedly shows three men, two of whom officers identified as Koker and Gister. Both Koker and Gister are reportedly shown with a gun while engaging with Clay-Terrell.

According to the complaint, the video also shows a third man walking away from Clay-Terrel’s SUV with what officers believe to be several pounds of marijuana.

Clay-Terrell then allegedly pointed the SUV toward Gister and Koker, who ducked before the windows of a Ford F150 that was in the parking lot were shattered by gunfire. The complaint said Gister allegedly fired at Clay-Terrell, who was still in the SUV.

Clay-Terrell reportedly drove away, and the three men got into a black Toyota and left.

Both Gister and Koker were given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday, and both have preliminary hearings scheduled for June 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

