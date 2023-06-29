RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who reportedly killed a duck near Root River on Friday as 32-year-old Daniel S. Compton.

The Sheriff's Office said Compton was taken into custody on a probation hold and reportedly admitted to killing the duck.

He is currently being held at the Racine County Jail and will be cited by the Department of Natural Resources, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after a report was made on June 23 about two men carrying rifles in Quarry Lake Park. Then on June 25, it was reported that two men, matching the description of the men from June 23, had shot and killed ducks along near the Root River dam on June 25.

Authorities did not say if they were still looking for the second suspect.

