RACINE — A 35-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning while officers were patrolling nearby, according to the Racine Police Department.

The incident happened about 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Sixth Street. The shooting victim, who was not identified by police, was listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

It was the third incident of gun violence in Racine during the past week.

Two people were fatally wounded in separate shootings during the Labor Day holiday weekend. Police have not announced any arrests in either of those incidents.

According to RPD spokeswoman Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, Saturday’s shooting was discovered after police head several gunshots while patrolling near Sixth Street and Park Avenue.

The area is populated by several retail stores and other businesses.

Wilcox said an investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Photos: Shooting at suburban Chicago strip mall parking lot Party Shooting Illinois Party Shooting Illinois Party Shooting Illinois