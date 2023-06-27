RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly crashed into a light pole during a police chase also is facing felony drug charges.

Ramon A. Tilson, 40, of the 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, was charged with felony counts of vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture between 200-1,000 grams of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaints, on April 21 a deputy saw a Hyundai Sonata going 92 mph on Interstate 94 and tried to make a traffic stop.

The Sonata exited the interstate and started to slow down, but then sped away, allegedly reaching up to 114 mph during the chase. The car reportedly jumped a curb on South Sylvania Avenue and hit a light pole, and the driver ran away. Inside the Sonata two bricks of marijuana weighing more than two pounds were found, according to the complaint.

Officers spoke to the registered owner of the Sonata and who said Tilson had borrowed the car.

A deputy initiated traffic stop on June 20 in the 1700 block of Douglas Avenue. The driver was identified as Tilson, and he allegedly got out of the car to walk away.

After being told the deputy had a K9, Tilson complied and was arrested.

A bag containing 5.7 grams of marijuana was reportedly found in on of Tilson’s pockets.

Tilson was given $10,500 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

