MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of committing three thefts in three days.

Traveail D. Oliver-Thomas, 23, was charged with three felony counts of theft from a person or corpse and a misdemeanor count of negligent operating of a vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, the alleged thefts happened June 13-15.

The first incident reportedly occurred at 1:15 p.m. June 13 in the 4900 block of Washington Avenue.

A man reportedly asked a woman if he could use her phone, then ran away with it and got into a white Chevy Impala.

The second incident reportedly occurred at 12:14 p.m. June 14 at Piggly Wiggly in the 4000 block of Durand Avenue.

A woman was leaving the store when her purse allegedly was taken by a man, who encountered another man before they both ran away.

The contents of the purse reportedly included the woman’s house and car keys, a wallet, driver’s license and a phone.

The purse was found near the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Durand Avenue and was turned in to police, but the complaint said the contents were missing and an $800 purchase had been made using one of the woman’s credit cards.

The third incident reportedly occurred at 2:21 p.m. June 15 at Festival Foods in the 5700 block of Washington Avenue.

A woman was pushing a shopping cart to her car when a man allegedly approached her from behind, took her purse and left in a white Chevy Impala.

The contents of the purse reportedly included debit and credit cards, $90 in cash, a driver’s license, Social Security card and a phone.

An officer reviewed surveillance video and determined the Impala was registered to Oliver-Thomas. GT Motors confirmed Oliver-Thomas purchased the car May 2.

An investigator also learned Oliver-Thomas was suspected of selling stolen phones.

According to the complaint, the investigator found transaction tickets showing Oliver-Thomas has sold one of the phones at Walmart. Surveillance video also showed Oliver-Thomas getting out of the car allegedly used during the thefts to enter the Walmart.

On June 21, an investigator found the Impala in the 400 block of Parkview Drive and arrested Oliver-Thomas and another suspect.

Oliver-Thomas was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 30, 2023 Today's mugshots: June 30 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Anthony M. Pietsch Anthony M. Pietsch, 1700 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping. Traveail D. Oliver-Thomas Traveail D. Oliver-Thomas, 3700 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft from person or corpse (elderly person), negligent operating of vehicle. Eric D. Rogers Eric D. Rogers, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place. Dontrell E. Lynch Dontrell E. Lynch, 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping. Eric M. Bose Eric M. Bose, 1000 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, obstructing an officer.