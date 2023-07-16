MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man has been accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of perfume and fragrances from Ulta Beauty.

Michael D. Jefferson, 45, of the 3300 block of North 2nd Street, was charged with felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $5,000-$10,000 and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 24 an officer was sent to Ulta Beauty at 5640 Washington Ave. after a report of a retail theft.

An employee reportedly told the officer that two men left without paying for $5,111 worth of perfume and fragrances.

A detective reviewed video from the alleged theft and information about alleged thefts that happened in Lake Geneva and Waukesha County, and reportedly identified Jefferson as a suspect.

The complaint said that Jefferson initially denied committing the thefts, but after being told there was video evidence, made an admission.

Jefferson was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 14, 2023 Today's mugshots: July 14 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Michael D. Jefferson Michael D. Jefferson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $5,000-$10,000), felony bail jumping. Camron D. Kindred Camron D. Kindred, 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Tracy S. Scott Tracy S. Scott, 1100 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon). Octavis T. Leverson Octavis (aka James Smith) T. Leverson, 2800 block of Crossridge Drive, Racine, stalking, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping. Angel G. Paulino-Gonzalez Angel G. Paulino-Gonzalez, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments). Cameron L. Scharnakau Cameron L. Scharnakau, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Kijuan M. Woodley NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Kijuan M. Woodley, 2900 block of Bate Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.