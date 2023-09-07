RACINE — A man accused of killing 59-year-old Timmy Oliver in a hit-and-run crash pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Scotty Dow, 45, is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked and causing the death of another.

Prosecutors allege that Dow hit Oliver while he was crossing the street and drove away from the scene.

Dow appeared in court Wednesday, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment.

Dow is free on a $30,000 signature bond under the conditions that he makes all of his court appearances, does not drive a vehicle and does not contact the victim’s family.

Joe Kremkoski, Dow’s attorney, asked that the bond be modified so Dow could drive to make his appointments. The prosecution and members of Oliver’s family objected to the motion.

“I don’t feel he’s responsible to drive,” Julia Witherspoon, Oliver’s older sister, said.

Commissioner Alice Rudebusch denied the bond modification request.

Allegations against Dow

On Sept. 11, 2022, an officer from the Racine Police Department was dispatched to Washington and Phillips Avenues after a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A car with heavy front-end damage could be seen on RPD traffic cameras leaving the area at the time of the crash, according to the criminal complaint filed in this case.

Officers reportedly found a light blue Ford Focus in the 1600 block of Mead Street that had heavy damage. The vehicle was registered to Dow, the complaint said.

On Sept. 14, 2022, an RPD investigator spoke to Dow’s girlfriend, who allegedly told officers that Dow said he feared for his life because the High Riders, a motorcycle club, were chasing him.

She said Dow told her that he left the vehicle when he heard sirens, and that he hoped the person he allegedly hit wasn’t dead because “he did not want to get life,” the complaint said.

Officers obtained DNA samples from the car that were matched to Dow by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory on March 1, the complaint said.

Dow reportedly had his license revoked at the time of the crash because of alcohol-related convictions.

Dow was originally scheduled for an initial appearance in court July 28, but he did not show up, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was taken into custody and appeared in court for the first time Aug. 22. Dow was released from custody on bond the same day.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20 for a status conference.

