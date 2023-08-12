MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man is accused of having just over three pounds of fentanyl laced marijuana that he is accused of planning to sell.

Shawn Tucker was charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000 and 2,500 grams of THC, possession with intent to deliver over 50 grams of fentanyl and maintain a drug trafficking place.

On Aug. 6, an officer from the Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to the 1400 block of Oakes Road after a report of vandalism, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer noticed that a back door to one of the units was open and a kitchen window was shattered. The officer also saw blood spatter and that the residence had been “ransacked,” and entered out of concern that someone could be injured.

Dispatch contacted Tucker, who was the last known resident, the complaint said. He reportedly told them that he did not live there anymore and hung up, then called back and stated that he did live there and that police did not have permission to enter.

While in the residence, the officer allegedly found two plastic bags with marijuana, according to the complaint.

A search warrant was drafted and executed.

During the search, the officer allegedly found several pieces of luggage that had been cut open and several small baggies of marijuana underneath the luggage, the complaint said.

Just over three pounds, or 1,401.5 grams, of marijuana was allegedly found at the scene. The substance was tested using a NARK II test kit and allegedly tested positive for THC and fentanyl, according to the complaint.

On Aug. 7, Tucker went to the Mount Pleasant Police Department to file a report for the damages to his residence and he was arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 17.