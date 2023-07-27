RACINE — The man accused in the 23-year-old killing of Linda Fields plead not guilty in court Wednesday.

Lucas Ascencio Alonso, a 66-year-old man from Zion, Ill., was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Fields’ strangulation death. He faces life in prison if convicted.

In court Wednesday, Ascencio Alonso waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which means he agreed that the state can prove probable cause and bring the case to trial.

On Feb. 24, 2000, Linda Fields’ body was discovered under a tree in a front yard on Lake Avenue. She was last seen by family and friends two days prior.

An autopsy found Fields died by manual strangulation. Her clothes were preserved and fingernail clippings were collected.

In 2001, more than a year after Fields was killed, identical DNA material from an unknown male was located in three separate places by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. The DNA was entered into the state and national DNA databanks, but no matches were found at that time. In 2005, investigators were able to match the DNA profile of the samples found in 2001 to male DNA from the right hand fingernail clippings collected from Fields in 2000.

The case went cold until February 2022, when investigators conducted a familial DNA test and got a match, which meant that the unknown DNA came from the match’s father, brother, or son. The DNA matched Ascencio Alonso’s son.

On Feb. 21, 2023, officers were alerted that Ascencio Alonso was in the Racine area and attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle he was in. A search warrant was used to collect a DNA swab from him. His DNA was tested and determined to be a match with the DNA that was collected in 2001 and 2005, according to the criminal complaint filed in this case.

When questioned, Ascencio Alonso allegedly told investigators that he and Fields were at a bar and left in a car together with two other people. He and Fields were allegedly dropped off near the lakefront.

Ascencio Alonso told investigators that he became angry with Fields while they were having intercourse and strangled her. He claimed he let go of her neck when he realized that she couldn’t breathe, according to the criminal complaint filed in this case. Alonso allegedly said he thought Fields was alive while he was walking away because she was yelling at him.

Ascencio Alonso is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 29 for a status conference.

