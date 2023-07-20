RACINE — A jury found 16-year-old Zontell Junior guilty of first-degree intentional homicide Thursday for his role in the death of 16-year-old Quentin Smith.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours following testimony from the lead investigator on the case, who said he was able to rule out other suspects.

Smith was shot and killed on Aug. 12, 2022.

Junior was 15 at the time of Smith’s death. He was tried as an adult.

Investigator’s testimony

Earlier Thursday, the prosecution called the lead investigator on the case, Robert Rasmussen, to the stand.

On the night Smith was killed, investigators responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1900 block of Case Avenue.

Investigators found Smith with a gunshot wound to the head at the residence of 17-year-old Kemoney Woods. Smith was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life but died from his injuries two hours later.

Woods told investigators that Smith and someone named “Z Tell” came to his house to hang out and smoke marijuana. Woods told investigators that he mainly communicated with Z Tell over Facebook Messenger, but when he tried to pull up Z Tell’s profile, he could not find it.

Investigators reportedly were able to establish that Z Tell was Junior.

Rasmussen testified Thursday that Woods was initially a person of interest because his story did not add up. Investigators questioned Woods at the Racine Police Department but initially did not arrest him.

Woods told police that shortly before Smith was shot, Junior received a call from a third party who connected him with someone in juvenile detention. Junior handed Woods his phone so Woods could talk to the person on the other end.

In the phone call, played for the jury on Wednesday and Thursday, Woods is heard having a conversation. Then, a loud bang is heard, and Woods is heard saying, “What the f***? What is you on?” The person on the phone asked, “What happened?” and the call ended.

Woods testified Wednesday that when the shot was fired, he was standing at the edge of his driveway facing the street. Woods said when he turned around, he saw Smith fall to the ground and Junior with a gun in his hand.

Rasmussen said after hearing the phone call, he was able to rule out Woods as a suspect because Woods sounded shocked and panicked on the phone.

“It’s clear that there was an absolute change in his demeanor when the shot goes off,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen testified that based on the sound of the gunshot on the phone call, it did not sound like Woods was the one who fired the gun.

Police arrested Junior days after Smith died.

During an interview with investigators, Junior said he was peeing in the backyard when he heard gunfire. He said he ran upstairs to tell Woods’ mom so she could help, and then ran home.

Woods’ testimony

Woods admitted on the stand Wednesday that he lied about the location of the gun reportedly used in the killing of Smith. In his original statement, Woods told police that Junior brought a gun to the scene and shot Smith using that.

Woods told police six months later that Junior did not bring his own gun to the scene and that Junior used Woods’ gun.

Two guns were present when Smith was killed, a 9 mm Smith and Wesson, which belonged to Smith, and a 9mm ghost Glock, which belonged to Woods.

Smith’s gun was later found in Woods’ room. Woods said he hid it there from the police.

Police found the gun, and Woods was later charged with possession of a firearm as an adjudicated delinquent. Those charges were dismissed by the district attorney’s office in exchange for truthful testimony in this case.

Woods also testified on Wednesday that after Junior allegedly shot Smith, Junior handed Woods’ ghost Glock back to him. Woods admitted to throwing that gun in the trash can because “it had a body on it,” and he said he asked his sister to get rid of it.

She testified that she threw it into a “lagoon.”

Woods said he did not want to be caught with the gun because of his status as an adjudicated minor.

“That’s a reasonable enough explanation,” Rasmussen testified during cross examination on Thursday.

The defense accused Rasmussen of having “tunnel vision” on Junior, even after Woods was admitted to lying to them in three separate police interviews.

“Kemoney never changed his statement about who shot Quentin. He never changed his story about where he was standing. He only lied about the gun, and I understand that,” Rasmussen said. “And he eventually came clean about that too.”

A sentencing hearing for Junior is set for Sept. 25.

