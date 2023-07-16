RACINE — Three Racine County Jail inmates have been charged with assaulting another prisoner and breaking his nose.

Dontrel M. Hunter, 19, of the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of battery by prisoners and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Mannie M. Willis, 23, of Houston, Texas, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of battery by prisoners and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Broderick M. Summerville, 20, of the 3100 block of North 52nd Street, Milwaukee, was charged with felony counts of battery by prisoners and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, at 7:29 a.m. Monday an officer with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office learned about an alleged assault by prisoners in the jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

The officer reportedly saw a man with a bloodshot right eye, a cut across his nose, chipped front teeth and a missing tooth. The man was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken nose, facial fractures, a broken upper maxilla and two chipped teeth.

Dayroom video reportedly shows the man being punched and kicked by several inmates.

Both Hunter and Willis were given $5,000 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday, and Summerville was given a $5,000 cash bond on Thursday. All three have a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.