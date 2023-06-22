MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of leaving the scene of a wreck and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Miguel Angel Maldonado-Reynoso, 28, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of OWI causing injury (first offense).

According to a criminal complaint, at 7:36 a.m. Saturday an officer was sent to Highway 20 and Emmertsen Road in response to a report of a two-car collision.

A witness reportedly said a black Hyundai that allegedly was involved in the wreck left the scene and traveled westbound on Washington Avenue.

The witness was able to give a license plate number to the officer, and Maldonado-Reynoso was identified as the owner.

The driver of the other vehicle reportedly said the Hyundai hit the passenger side of his vehicle and then drove away.

According to the complaint, the man said it hurt to make a fist with his hand after the crash.

The Hyundai was seen near Stuart Road, and a traffic stop was conducted.

The complaint said Maldonado-Reynoso’s eyes allegedly were glossy and his speech was slurred.

A preliminary breath test reportedly showed Maldonado-Reynoso had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.28.

Maldonado-Reynoso was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 19, 2023 Today's mugshots: June 19 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Andrew A. Sherrod Andrew A. Sherrod, 1300 block of Michigan Boulevard, Racine, bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility. Azariah Lamar Smith Azariah Lamar Smith, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of narcotic drugs. Donald L. Wright Donald L. Wright, 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Denise Green Denise Green, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping. Randall Scott Wagner Randall Scott Wagner, Franksville, Wisconsin, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments). Novella L. Calbert Novella L. Calbert, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia. Anthony Wilks Anthony Wilks, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping. Lazarick L. Riley Lazarick L. Riley, 3000 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer. James Powell Jr. James Powell Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer. Jonathan F. Adams Jonathan F. Adams, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping. Monica M. Hoffmann Monica M. Hoffmann, 1800 block of Woodland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct. Billy Wayne Holland Jr. Billy Wayne Holland Jr., 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), misdemeanor bail jumping. Miguel Angel Maldonado-Reynoso Miguel Angel Maldonado-Reynoso, 1600 block of Morton Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense). Eric D. Pittman Jr. Eric D. Pittman Jr., 1800 block of Chatham Street, Racine, disorderly conduct. Bryce E. Schilz Bryce E. Schilz, Brookfield, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.